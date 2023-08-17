CNBC TV18
Vodafone Idea, ICICI Bank, JK Cement and more: Thursday's top brokerage calls
By Shloka Badkar  Aug 17, 2023 8:52:06 AM IST (Published)

Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on ICICI Bank with a target of Rs 1,240 per share, while Nomura has maintained a 'reduce' rating on Vodafone Idea with a target of Rs 5 per share.

CNBCTV18
ICICI Bank | Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on ICICI Bank with a target of Rs 1,240 per share. It says the lender's risk profile of asset increased more than its peers and was led by growth in SME and retail loans.

CNBCTV18
Vodafone Idea | CLSA has maintained a 'sell' rating on Vodafone Idea with a target of Rs 7 per share. It says the teleco's first quarter revenue was up 1 percent from the previous quarter, but was below estimates.

CNBCTV18
NBFCs | Morgan Stanley has maintained an overweight rating on SBI Card, with a target of Rs 1,155 per share, while ithas maintained an 'equal-weight' on LIC Housing, with a target of Rs 450 per share.

CNBCTV18
NBFCs | Morgan Stanley says the first quarter results for NBFCs were a mixed bag and the repo rate expectations are getting pushed out. It adds that the valuations are reasonable to attractive for most lenders.

CNBCTV18
Vodafone Idea | Nomura has maintained a 'reduce' rating on Vodafone Idea with a target of Rs 5 per share. It says it has reduced its rating given the uncertainty on the path to value creation.

CNBCTV18
JK Cement | Jefferies has maintained a 'hold' rating on JK Cement with a target of Rs 3,310 per share. it says the company reported a stable quarterly EBITDA driven by strong volumes offsetting pricing weakness.

CNBCTV18
Commercial Vehicles | Goldman Sachs says the $7 billion PM Electric Bus Scheme which has been announced will expand the reach of commercial vehicles to more cities. It reiterates its 'buy' rating on Tata Motrs and Ashok Leyland with targets of Rs 710 per share and Rs 230 per share, respectively.

