Vodafone Idea, ICICI Bank, JK Cement and more: Thursday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on ICICI Bank with a target of Rs 1,240 per share, while Nomura has maintained a 'reduce' rating on Vodafone Idea with a target of Rs 5 per share.

1 / 7

ICICI Bank | Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on ICICI Bank with a target of Rs 1,240 per share. It says the lender's risk profile of asset increased more than its peers and was led by growth in SME and retail loans.

2 / 7

Vodafone Idea | CLSA has maintained a 'sell' rating on Vodafone Idea with a target of Rs 7 per share. It says the teleco's first quarter revenue was up 1 percent from the previous quarter, but was below estimates.

3 / 7

NBFCs | Morgan Stanley has maintained an overweight rating on SBI Card, with a target of Rs 1,155 per share, while ithas maintained an 'equal-weight' on LIC Housing, with a target of Rs 450 per share.

4 / 7

NBFCs | Morgan Stanley says the first quarter results for NBFCs were a mixed bag and the repo rate expectations are getting pushed out. It adds that the valuations are reasonable to attractive for most lenders.

5 / 7

Vodafone Idea | Nomura has maintained a 'reduce' rating on Vodafone Idea with a target of Rs 5 per share. It says it has reduced its rating given the uncertainty on the path to value creation.

6 / 7

JK Cement | Jefferies has maintained a 'hold' rating on JK Cement with a target of Rs 3,310 per share. it says the company reported a stable quarterly EBITDA driven by strong volumes offsetting pricing weakness.

7 / 7