Stocks to watch: Vedanta, Inox Green Energy Services, Bharti Airtel, Wipro and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Dalal Street is expected to open in the green amid positive cues across global markets. SGX Nifty futures were trading 65 points or 0.4 percent higher at 18,352.5. Shares of Vedanta, Wipro, Inox Green Energy Services, Bharti Airtel among others will be in focus today. Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade on November 23 -

Inox Green Energy Services | The Inox Wind subsidiary will make its debut on the bourses today. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 65 per share.

Vedanta Ltd l The Anil Agrawal-led company's board approved a third interim dividend of Rs 17.5 per equity share, i.e. 1750 percent on face value of Rs 1 per share for the financial year 2022-23 amounting to nearly Rs 6,505 crores. The record date for the purpose of payment of dividend is Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

Wipro Ltd | The company announced that it is launching a strategic cybersecurity consulting offering in Europe. The announcement is part of the firm’s vision to build a global cybersecurity consulting offering to help clients stay ahead of a dynamic threat and regulatory environment.

Bharti Airtel Ltd | Telecom company’s subsidiary Nxtra Data Ltd started the construction of its new hyper-scale data centre in Kolkata. The company will invest Rs 600 crore in the development of the largest data centre in East India that will serve the underserved markets of east and north-east regions along with the SAARC countries and fulfil the growing needs of enterprises and global cloud players.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd | E-commerce company Nykaa’s Chief Financial Officer Arvind Agarwal resigned from his post w.e.f. close of business hours on November 25.

Siemens Ltd | The company on Tuesday reported a 23 percent increase in its net profit from continuing operations to Rs 392 crore in the September 2022 quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues. The company registered revenue from continuing operations of Rs 4,237 crore, an 11 percent increase over the same quarter in the preceding year.

Adani Enterprises Ltd | The Adani Group major will consider raising capital on Friday, November 25 via public offering, preferential allotment – including QIP – or a combination of methods.

DCW Ltd | The speciality chemical company plans to double its CPVC capacity by adding another 10KT capacity. The company plans to augment the capacity utilisation of its SIOP plant to 100 percent with some line balancing capex to generate an additional 10KT of production per annum. The company is investing around Rs 125 crores on both of these two projects.

Life Insurance Corporation of India | The company has purchased additional shares in Tech Mahindra Ltd increasing its shareholding in the IT major to 6.9 percent from 4.8 percent.

Roto Pumps Ltd | The company has bagged an order worth Rs 1.8 crore from Suez India Pvt Ltd for the supply of screw pumps. The supply will be completed in tranches by the fourth quarter of the current financial year.