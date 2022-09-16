Vedanta, IndusInd Bank, Adani Ports and more: Key stocks that moved the most on September 16

SUMMARY Indian benchmark indices ended Friday's trading session in the red. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 17530.85, 346.55 points down, while the BSE Sensex closed at 58840.79, 1093.22 points lower. Here are the key stocks that moved most today:

1 / 7

Vedanta Ltd | Shares of Vedanta dropped over 6 percent after the company clarified that the proposed semiconductors business is not under it and would be undertaken by its holding company — Volcan Investments. Its stock ended nearly 7.6 percent lower on the BSE.

2 / 7

CSB Bank Ltd | Shares of Kerala-based private lender CSB Bank hit a six-month high on Friday after it elevated Pralay Mondal as Managing Director & CEO post receiving approval from the Reserve Bank of India. Mondal has been appointed for a three-year tenure. Its stock ended 2.5 percent higher.

3 / 7

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank | Ujjivan Small Finance Bank concluded the Rs 475 crore equity fundraise via Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) on September 15. Its stock ended nearly 5 percent lower.

4 / 7

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone | Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (SEZ) shares gave up initial gains amid volatile trade on Friday, a day after the Adani group company's unit, HDC Bulk Terminal, signed a concession agreement with Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata for the mechanisation of Berth 2 at Haldia Port. Its stock ended nearly 3 percent down.

5 / 7

IndusInd Bank | Shares of IndusInd Bank surged over 4 percent after the re-appointment of Sumant Kathpalia as managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of the company. Nifty50's top gainer, its stock ended 2.5 percent up,

6 / 7

UPL | India's largest agrochemical company, UPL, is looking to increase the use of renewable energy to 30 percent of its global power consumption compared to the current 8 percent. Nifty50's top loser, its stock ended 5 percent lower.

7 / 7

Vodafone Idea | Telecom firm Vodafone Idea has decided it won’t convert deferred adjusted gross revenue (AGR) interest into equity for the financial years 2017-2018 and 2018-2019, the firm confirmed to CNBC-TV18. Following the development, Vodafone Idea shares declined nearly 4 percent in intraday trade. Its stock ended nearly 5 percent lower.