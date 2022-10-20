    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Homephotos Newsmarket News

    UPL, Asian Paints, Tracxn Tech and more: Key stocks that moved the most on October 20
    SUMMARY

    The market recovered in the last hour on Thursday as rupee regained losses. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 17563.95, 51.70 points higher and the BSE Sensex ended at 59202.90, 95.71 points up. Here are the key stocks that moved the most:

    Asian Paints | India's largest paints company Asian Paints  reported September quarter results that were below street expectations. Its stock ended nearly 2.3 percent lower.

    Canara Bank | Canara Bank on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 2,525 crore for the July-September period, beating Street estimates by a wide margin, boosted by strong loan growth and improvement in asset quality. The state-run lender's quarterly net profit jumped 89.5 percent compared with the corresponding period a year ago. Its stock ended nearly 3.6 percent higher.

    UPL | Nifty50's top gainer, its stock ended 5.3 percent higher.

    Tracxn Technologies Ltd | Tracxn Technologies shares made a decent debut in the secondary market on Thursday, in contrast to the trend seen in the grey market in the past few days. The stock opened on BSE at Rs 84.5 apiece — a premium of Rs 4.5 or 5.6 percent over the upper end of its IPO price range. Its stock ended nearly 16.7 percent higher at Rs 93.35 apiece.

    Metro Brands Ltd | Shares of Metro Brands Ltd. declined on Thursday despite the company reporting a 50 percent year-on-year growth in its net profit for the September quarter. Its stock ended nearly 1.6 percent down.

    Delhivery Ltd | Shares of logistics and supply-chain company Delhivery witnessed its worst trading day since listing after it said that it anticipates only moderate growth in shipment volumes for the rest of the year. Nifty500's top loser, its shares ended nearly 15.8 lower.

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation ltd | Shares of Deepak Fertilisers hit a 52-week high on Thursday after gaining as much as 6 percent on Thursday.
    The company will report its quarterly results on November 10. Its stock ended nearly 5.4 percent higher.

    Cravatex Ltd | Shares of Cravatex Ltd. surged 20 percent on Thursday after the company announced that it will sell its entire stake in Cravatex Brands, a material subsidiary, to Metro Brands Ltd. Its stock ended nearly 19.3 percent higher.

