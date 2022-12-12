Stocks to watch: Uniparts India, CONCOR, PSP Projects, Vodafone India, Kalpataru Power and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Dalal Street is expected to open in the red on the first trading day of the week amid largely negative global cues. SGX Nifty futures were last trading 42 points or 0.2 percent at 18,549. Shares Uniparts India, CONCOR, PSP Projects, Vodafone India, Kalpataru Power of among others will be in focus today. Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade on December 12 -

1 / 12

Uniparts India Ltd | The engineered system manufacturer will debut on the bourses today. The issue price was fixed at Rs 577.

2 / 12

Vodafone Idea Ltd | The company and ATC said they have mutually extended the last date for the preferential issue of optionally convertible debentures OCDs to ATC Telecom Infrastructure Private to 28th February, 2023 or such later date as may be mutually agreed.

3 / 12

Bharti Airtel Ltd | The telecom major said it has approved allotment of equity worth Rs 71 crore to foreign debt bond holders issued in January 2020.

4 / 12

IDFC Ltd | National Company Law Tribunal Chennai has approved the merger of three wholly owned subsidiaries – IDFC Alternatives, IDFC Trustee, IDFC Projects – with the company.

5 / 12

PSP Projects Ltd | The company has bagged from Nila Spaces Ltd for the civil constriction of a prestigious residential project VIDA at GIFT City Gandhinagar, Gujarat involving civil construction of the core and shell of 3B+G+33 Floors of High-Rise Residential Towers amounting to Rs 121.5 crore.

6 / 12

Container Corporation of India Ltd | The government has received about Rs 100 crore from the company as dividend tranche.

7 / 12

PTC India Financial Services Ltd | The company’s board sanctioned additional loans of Rs 800 crore to various borrow.

8 / 12

Himatsingka Seide Ltd | The company said that the board will consider fund raising up to Rs 108 crore and issuance of non-convertible debentures up to Rs 500 crore, to identified investors on December 15.

9 / 12

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd | The company announced that it has raised Rs 99 crore by allotment of 990 NCDs of the face value of Rs 10 lakh each on private placement basis.

10 / 12

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd | The company has received final approval from the USFDA to market Silodosin Capsules and Pregabalin Capsules. The group now has 338 approvals.

11 / 12

Bank of Baroda | The bank has hiked its lending rates by 25-30 bps across tenures with effect from December 12. The revised overnight and one month MCLR tenors now stand at 7.5 and 7.95 percent respectively.

12 / 12

Emami Ltd | The company said it has increased stake in Brillare Science Pvt Ltd, subsidiary of the company. Post the acquisition of 3,01,160 equity shares, the stake has increased to 80.6 percent, up from 77.5 percent.