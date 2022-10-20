UltraTech Cement's profit and margin squeeze but analysts bet on strong volume

SUMMARY UltraTech Cement reported its quarterly earnings for the September to July period on Wednesday. Though its profit and margin shrunk due to increased raw material costs, analysts have taken notice of strong volumes reported by the firm in a challenging environment. Here’s what brokerages said

Aditya Birla group firm UltraTech Cement's consolidated profit fell by 42.09 percent to Rs 758.70 crore for the July to September quarter due to higher operating costs given inflationary headwinds, the company said. Margin declined 920 basis points year-on-year to 13.4 percent following an increase in the price of raw materials.

Most brokerages have a positive stance on the cement maker after results as they were upbeat on the firm's substantial volumes during the fiscal second quarter. UltraTech's consolidated sales volume was 23.10 million metric tonnes during the quarter, registering a 7 percent growth year-on-year.

CLSA has an "overweight" call on Ultratech Cement as it noted the company's operating performance is better than peers. The brokerage expects the margin to recover and has forecast eight percent/three percent volume and profitability CAGR over FY22-25.

Morgan Stanely has an "overweight" stance on the company, saying the EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation) topped the estimate but missed consensus. According to the brokerage, key positives were volumes and realisations, partially offset by higher opex.

JPMorgan has given the company a neutral rating, saying earnings have likely bottomed as costs have peaked. The firm reported a miss, driven by higher costs and lower average selling price/tonne.

Credit Suisse has an outperform call on UltraTech Cement. The brokerage credited strong volume and pricing outlook for the stance. It also highlighted capacity tailwinds and reasonable valuation and noted that commodities still pose a risk.

Goldman Sachs has given a "buy" call on the cement company. It said that the firm is outperforming peers in a challenging cost environment and that the results highlight its dominant market position.