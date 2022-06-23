Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
Homephotos Newsmarket News

Thursday's top brokerage calls: UltraTech, BPCL, Infosys, Gujarat Gas and more

View as Slide Show Image

Thursday's top brokerage calls: UltraTech, BPCL, Infosys, Gujarat Gas and more

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
Thursday's top brokerage calls: UltraTech, BPCL, Infosys, Gujarat Gas and more

CS maintains 'outperform' on the shares if UltraTech with a target price of Rs 7,500, while Motilal Oswal maintains a 'buy' rating on the shares of Gujarat Gas with a target price of Rs 650. Here are the top brokerage calls for the day -

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More