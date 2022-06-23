[caption id="attachment_13909422" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] Credit Suisse on Ultratech | Credit Suisse maintains an 'outperform' rating on the shares of UltraTech Cement with a target price of Rs 7,500. The brokerage house notes that potential coal/petcoke price pullback and positive cyclical outlook can drive upside.[/caption][caption id="attachment_13909452" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] CLSA on OMCs | As per CLSA, Indian Oil Corporation & Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited are better placed than Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited due to higher refining integration. The brokerage house names ONGC and Oil India as top buys.[/caption][caption id="attachment_13909562" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] CLSA on IT Services | According to CLSA, deal activity remains strong across market segments. Infosys is top buy, TCS is attractive and risk-reward favourable in HCL Tech, says the brokerage house.[/caption][caption id="attachment_13909722" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] Motilal Oswal on Gujarat Gas | Motilal Oswal maintains a 'buy' rating on the shares of Gujarat Gas with a target price of Rs 650. The brokerage house said that the increased availability of domestic gas will help the company reduce its sourcing cost.[/caption]