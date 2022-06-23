

1 / 4 Credit Suisse on Ultratech | Credit Suisse maintains an 'outperform' rating on the shares of UltraTech Cement with a target price of Rs 7,500. The brokerage house notes that potential coal/petcoke price pullback and positive cyclical outlook can drive upside.



2 / 4 CLSA on OMCs | As per CLSA, Indian Oil Corporation & Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited are better placed than Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited due to higher refining integration. The brokerage house names ONGC and Oil India as top buys.



3 / 4 CLSA on IT Services | According to CLSA, deal activity remains strong across market segments. Infosys is top buy, TCS is attractive and risk-reward favourable in HCL Tech, says the brokerage house.