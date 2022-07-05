[caption id="attachment_14031532" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] Jefferies on Dr Reddy's | Jefferies maintained a 'buy' on the shares of Dr Reddy's with a target price of Rs 5,036. According to the brokerage, medium-term double-digit revenue growth is achievable with a 25 percent EBITDA/25 percent RoCE.[/caption][caption id="attachment_14031512" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] MS on M&M Finance | Morgan Stanley maintains an 'overweight' rating on the shares of M&M Finance with a target price of Rs 225. The brokerage house notes that the month-on-month growth in disbursements is strong and better than estimate.[/caption][caption id="attachment_14031522" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] JPMorgan on Cement | JPMorgan says Dalmia Bharat is top overweight as valuations are at a sharp discount to UltraTech Cement and Shree Cement. Any sharp decline in Asian Coal prices should drive stocks higher.[/caption][caption id="attachment_14031502" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] MS on AU Small Finance Bank | Morgan Stanley maintains an 'overweight' rating on the shares of AU Small Finance Bank with a target price of Rs 825. Assets under management growth is strong at 5 percent quarter-on-quarter and up 37 percent year-on-year.[/caption]