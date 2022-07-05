

1 / 4 Jefferies on Dr Reddy's | Jefferies maintained a 'buy' on the shares of Dr Reddy's with a target price of Rs 5,036. According to the brokerage, medium-term double-digit revenue growth is achievable with a 25 percent EBITDA/25 percent RoCE.



2 / 4 MS on M&M Finance | Morgan Stanley maintains an 'overweight' rating on the shares of M&M Finance with a target price of Rs 225. The brokerage house notes that the month-on-month growth in disbursements is strong and better than estimate.



3 / 4 JPMorgan on Cement | JPMorgan says Dalmia Bharat is top overweight as valuations are at a sharp discount to UltraTech Cement and Shree Cement. Any sharp decline in Asian Coal prices should drive stocks higher.