Trent, Bajaj Finance, Prestige Estates and more: Friday's top brokerage calls

Prestige Estates | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Prestige Estates with a target of Rs 524 per share. It says the contribution from non-Bengaluru markets should increase.

Trent | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'equal-weight' rating on Trent with a target of Rs 1,381 per share. It says the growth rates for standalone business is strong, its margin has improved and FCF was positive.

MCX | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'underweight' rating on MCX with a target of Rs 1,125 per share. It says that the average daily traded value is the key driver of the company's profits and share price.

Paint | Jefferies says Grasim has rolled out a paint service (beta testing) under 'Sparkle', and it is only available for the staff of AB Group and their families. It says the magnitude of investment will likely push competitors to adopt an aggressive stance.

Bajaj Finance | Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on Bajaj Finance with a target of Rs 8,310 per share, from the previous target of Rs 7,280 per share. It says it sees the company delivering a healthy 27 percent CAGR in loans over FY23-26

Grasim | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Grasim, with a target of Rs 1,910 per share. It says it is awaiting the company's FY24 capex/capital allocation plan.