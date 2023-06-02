English
Trent, Bajaj Finance, Prestige Estates and more: Friday's top brokerage calls

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 2, 2023 8:25:19 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Prestige Estates with a target of Rs 524 per share, while Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on Bajaj Finance with a target of Rs 8,310 per share.

Prestige Estates | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Prestige Estates with a target of Rs 524 per share. It says the contribution from non-Bengaluru markets should increase.

Trent | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'equal-weight' rating on Trent with a target of Rs 1,381 per share. It says the growth rates for standalone business is strong, its margin has improved and FCF was positive.

