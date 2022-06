1 / 10 Wall Street | US stocks ticked higher with S&P 500 edging up 0.3 percent while Nasdaq rose 0.4 percent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.05 percent.



2 / 10 Asian equities | Japan's Nikkei was in the green, up 0.4 percent while the Shanghai index dropped 0.1 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gave up 0.3 percent at 7:34 am.



3 / 10 SGX Nifty | Trends on the Singapore stock exchange indicated a negative start for the Indian market. Nifty futures and SGX Nifty, which hints at how India's broader Nifty would perform, were down 0.18 percent at 7:45 am.



4 / 10 Dalal Street | The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 93.91 points or 0.17 percent to end at 55,675.32 on Monday and the broader NSE Nifty fell 14.75 points or 0.09 percent to finish at 16,569.55.



5 / 10 Rupee | The rupee closed unchanged at 77.66 against the US dollar in muted trade on Monday as participants largely stayed on the sidelines ahead of the RBI’s policy decision later this week.



6 / 10 Oil | Oil prices inched higher on Tuesday on expected demand recovery in China. Brent crude futures were up 19 cents or 0.2 percent at $119.70 barrel at 6:20 am.



7 / 10 Gold | Gold prices extended losses for a third straight session as expectations of interest rate hikes in the United States and Europe dulled bullion's demand. Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,839.39 per ounce as of 6:16 am. (Image: Reuters)



8 / 10 US Fed | The Federal Reserve is on track for half-point interest rate increases in June, and July, and last week's jobs report boosted expectations of continued tightening by the US central bank, according to a Reuters report.



9 / 10 Cryptocurrency | The crypto market was in the red on Tuesday with Bitcoin down 2 percent to $29,385.69 in the last 24 hours while Ethereum slipped 4.8 percent to $1,728.34 at 7:45 am.