1 / 10 Wall Street | The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.81 percent, while the S&P 500 shed 1.08 percent and the Nasdaq Composite slid 0.73 percent. (Image: Reuters)



2 / 10 Asian equities | Japan's Nikkei was down 0.02 percent, the Shanghai index was up 0.05 percent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was trading 0.04 percent higher at 7:36 am.



3 / 10 SGX Nifty | Trends on the Singapore Exchange hinted at a negative start for the Indian market with Nifty futures and SGX Nifty, which indicates how India's broader Nifty would perform, were both trading 0.4 percent lower at 7:45 am. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 10 Dalal Street | The S&P BSE Sensex fell 215 points or 0.4 percent to settle at 54,892, while the broader Nifty 50 index shut shop at 16,356, down 60 points or 0.4 percent lower on Wednesday.



5 / 10 Rupee | Recovering from its lifetime low, the rupee advanced 10 paise to settle at 77.68 against the US dollar on Wednesday.



6 / 10 RBI | The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday raised the key interest rate by 50 basis points, the second increase in five weeks, to rein in the rise in prices that it saw continuing to hurt consumers in the near term.



7 / 10 Oil | Oil prices held near 13-week highs on Thursday, underpinned by robust demand in the world's top consumer United States while demand is expected to rebound in China as COVID-19 curbs across major cities are relaxed. Brent crude futures for August nudged up 12 cents to $123.70 a barrel by 6:03 am. (Image: Reuters)



8 / 10 Gold | Gold inched lower on Thursday, with prices restrained by rising Treasury yields ahead of key US jobs and inflation data this week. Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,852.21 per ounce, as of 6:22 am.



9 / 10 Cryptocurrency | The crypto market was also in the red territory with world's largest crypto Bitcoin shedding 2.3 percent in last 24 hours to $30,094.73 and Ethereum was down 3 percent to $1,782.22 at 7:33 am.