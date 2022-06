1 / 10 Wall Street | The Dow Jones Industrial Average index slipped almost 2 percent in overnight trade, S&P 500 declined 2.3 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq index gave up 2.7 percent. (Image: Reuters)



2 / 10 Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei was trading 1.3 percent lower, the Shanghai index fell 0.17 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index shed over 1 percent in morning trade. (Image: Reuters)



3 / 10 SGX Nifty | On the Singapore Stock Exchange, Nifty futures and SGX Nifty, which indicates how India's broader Nifty would perform, were trading 1.47 percent lower at 7:40 am. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 10 Dalal Street | Powered by a rally in index heavyweight Reliance Industries, equity benchmark Sensex broke its four-session losing run to close above the 55,000-mark on Thursday. The 30-share BSE Sensex surged 427.79 points or 0.78 percent to close at 55,320.28 and the broader NSE Nifty advanced 121.85 points or 0.74 percent to finish at 16,478.10.



5 / 10 Rupee | The rupee depreciated by 6 paise to close at 77.74 against the US dollar on Thursday, weighed down by elevated crude oil prices and persistent foreign capital outflows.



6 / 10 Gold | Gold edged down on Friday and headed for a weekly fall, as Treasury yields rose, with investors awaiting key monthly US inflation data that is due later in the day for cues on the future of monetary policy. Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,846.22 per ounce, as of 6:08 am. (Image: Shutterstock)



7 / 10 Oil | Oil prices dipped on Friday after parts of Shanghai imposed new COVID-19 lockdown measures, as strong gains in refined products contributed to an ongoing bullish backdrop for crude oil. Brent crude futures for August settled down at $121.93 a barrel, a 0.9 percent decline at 7:27 am.



8 / 10 Inflation | US core consumer price growth is expected to cool a fraction, data later in the day is likely to show, a Reuters report said. Such an outcome would provide some reassurance to those hoping decades-high inflation had peaked in March and that the April pullback was not a one-off. This could give the Fed some wiggle room to raise rates less aggressively later in the year as it tries to rein in inflation without tipping the economy into recession.



9 / 10 Cryptocurrency | Crypto market was in the red with Bitcoin down 0.9 percent in last 24 hours to $29,879.22 while Ethereum was trading 0.8 percent lower at $1,778.81 at 7:34 am. (Image: Shutterstock)