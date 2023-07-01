SUMMARY Promoters across a few companies including TP Power, Adani Transmission and Easy Trip Planners sold their stakes on June 30, the last trading day of the week. Here’s a look a look at how much promoters sold and who bought the stakes

1 / 5

On the last trading day of June, the promoters of TP Power sold a 24.5 percent stake. Among the buyers were Quant MF, which bought 27 lakh shares, ICICI Pru MF (31.5L shares), AB MF (63 lakh shares), LIC MF (10 lakh shares), BNP Paribas (46 lakh shares) , Sundram MF (20 lakh shares), HDFC MF (56 lakh shares) , SOC Gen (13 lakh shares), Mahindra MF (11.3 lakh shares), Mirrae MF (22 lakh shares), and OXBOW Master Fund (10 lakh shares).

2 / 5

In another large trade, the Adani Family offloaded 3.3 crore shares of Adani Transmission, of which GQG bought 2.13 crore shares at Rs 786 per share.

3 / 5

Credit Access promoter CREDITACCESS INDIA B.V offloaded 90 lakh shares equivalent to 5.7 percent stake. Plutus Wealth bought 10.2 lakh shares, BNP Paribas Arbitrage bought 12.1 lakh shares, and Canara Robeco purchased 11.8 lakh shares at Rs 1245 each.

4 / 5

Easy Trip Planners promoter Rikant Pittie also sold a stake in the company. SOC Gen bought 1.5 crore shares at Rs 40 each.

5 / 5

Other important block trades include Karnataka Bank, of which Quant MF Small Cap Fund bought 3.8 lakh shares at Rs 184 and Bharti Airtel, in which Warbug sold 0.3 percent (1.9 crore shares) stake at Rs 868/share and Capital Int bought it at Rs 868 per share.