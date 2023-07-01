SUMMARY Promoters across a few companies including TP Power, Adani Transmission and Easy Trip Planners sold their stakes on June 30, the last trading day of the week. Here’s a look a look at how much promoters sold and who bought the stakes

1 / 5

On the last trading day of June, the promoters of TP Power sold a 24.5 percent stake. Among the buyers were Quant MF, which bought 27 lakh shares, ICICI Pru MF (31.5L shares), AB MF (63 lakh shares), LIC MF (10 lakh shares), BNP Paribas (46 lakh shares) , Sundram MF (20 lakh shares), HDFC MF (56 lakh shares) , SOC Gen (13 lakh shares), Mahindra MF (11.3 lakh shares), Mirrae MF (22 lakh shares), and OXBOW Master Fund (10 lakh shares).

2 / 5

In another large trade, the Adani Family offloaded 3.3 crore shares of Adani Transmission, of which GQG bought 2.13 crore shares at Rs 786 per share.