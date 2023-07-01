CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsmarket NewsTP Power, Adani Transmission promoters sell stake: All that happened on last trading day of June

TP Power, Adani Transmission promoters sell stake: All that happened on last trading day of June

TP Power, Adani Transmission promoters sell stake: All that happened on last trading day of June
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Nimesh Shah  Jul 1, 2023 5:35:16 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Promoters across a few companies including TP Power, Adani Transmission and Easy Trip Planners sold their stakes on June 30, the last trading day of the week. Here’s a look a look at how much promoters sold and who bought the stakes

CESC
Image count1 / 5
Show More
Show More

On the last trading day of June, the promoters of TP Power sold a 24.5 percent stake. Among the buyers were Quant MF, which bought 27 lakh shares, ICICI Pru MF (31.5L shares), AB MF (63 lakh shares), LIC MF (10 lakh shares), BNP Paribas (46 lakh shares) , Sundram MF (20 lakh shares), HDFC MF (56 lakh shares) , SOC Gen (13 lakh shares), Mahindra MF (11.3 lakh shares), Mirrae MF (22 lakh shares), and OXBOW Master Fund (10 lakh shares).

adani transmission
Image count2 / 5
Show More
Show More

In another large trade, the Adani Family offloaded 3.3 crore shares of Adani Transmission, of which GQG bought 2.13 crore shares at Rs 786 per share.

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 5
Show More
Show More
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X