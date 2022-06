1 / 10 Tata Motors Ltd | The company has signed an agreement with BluSmart Electric Mobility for delivering 10,000 Electric Vehicles (EVs).



2 / 10 Reliance Industries Ltd | RIL has purchased one of the six franchises in the International League T20 to be conducted by Emirates Cricket Board in 2023.



3 / 10 Bharti Airtel Ltd | Nxtra Data Ltd, a subsidiary of the telecom company, will acquire 11.7 percent equity shares in Avaada MHAmravati Private Ltd.



4 / 10 Tech Mahindra Ltd | The Mahindra Group’s IT services company inaugurated an innovation and technology development centre in Oman on Monday.



5 / 10 SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd | The company’s Board of Directors has approved raising up to Rs 2,500 crore by way of non-convertible debentures.



6 / 10 Bajaj Finserv Ltd | The joint venture between the non-banking financial services company and Allianz SE, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance posted a gross direct premium of Rs 890 crore in May as compared to Rs 1,270 crore in April.



7 / 10 IRB Infrastructure Development Ltd | The company will offer Vadodara Kim Expressway Project to IRB InvIT Fund.



8 / 10 RBL Bank Ltd | BofA Securities Europe SA acquired 25,63,334, additional, equity shares in the Mumbai based bank through open market transactions. BofA, earlier, held 2.91 percent equity stake in the bank as of March 2022.



9 / 10 Shriram City Union Finance Ltd | Shriram Value Services among others acquired additional 13.5 lakh equity shares in the company through open market transactions. The shareholding in the company has now risen to 36.34 percent from 34.31 percent.