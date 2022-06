1 / 10 Vedanta Ltd | Mining major Vedanta Ltd on June 8 said it has pledged a 5.8 percent stake in subsidiary Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) to raise a term loan of Rs 8,000 crore.



2 / 10 Tata Power Company Ltd | Subsidiary of the power company has commissioned 450 MW capacity Solar Plant.



3 / 10 Tata Steel Ltd | The steel company has acquired 12.17 percent stake in TRF for Rs 165 crore.



4 / 10 Hero MotoCorp Ltd | ACMA and Hero MotoCorp have collaborated for their first-ever Electric Vehicle technology expo. More than 35 EV component manufactures will participate in the show.



5 / 10 Tech Mahindra Ltd | The IT company is set to acquire 26 percent equity shares in Huoban Energy 6, a newly incorporated renewable energy firm, for Rs 1.6 crore.



6 / 10 Wipro Ltd | Wipro and ServiceNow have tied up to help Brazil-based energy company, Petrobras, with digital transformation. The company will drive this transformation through hyper-automation by using tools such as artificial intelligence and machine learning.



7 / 10 Bank Of India | The bank has hiked repo-linked lending rate by 50 bps to 7.75 percent post Reserve Bank of India's rate hike announcement.



8 / 10 Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd | The state-owned railway infrastructure company has signed an Memorandum of Understanding with Kyrgyzstan for infra projects.



9 / 10 Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd | Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd said its board will meet next week to consider raising up to Rs 925 crore through debt securities. The board is scheduled to meet on Monday, June 13, 2022, the company said in a regulatory filing.