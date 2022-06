1 / 10 Tata Motors Ltd | The Delhi government has approved the induction of 1,500 Tata Motors electric buses. Buses to be supplied through the recent CESL tender which was awarded to Tata Motors.



2 / 10 Biocon Ltd | Biotechnology firm on June 29 said it has acquired up to 26 percent stake in AMPYR Renewable Energy Resources Eleven Private Ltd for Rs 7.5 crore.



3 / 10 Infosys Ltd | The company entered into an agreement with The House Fund III, LP, a US-based Venture Capital (VC) fund, for investment of $10 million. The investment is expected to be completed by 30 June 2022.



4 / 10 SREI Equipment Finance Ltd | CNBC-TV18 has learnt that there is going to be a further delay in the resolution of the SREI twins — SREI Infra and SREI Equipment Finance — under the insolvency code as the administrator of the two companies has decided to extend the deadline for the final bid submission by another month, June 30 to July 31, at the request of some suitors.



5 / 10 UltraTech Cement Ltd | India's biggest cement producer, UltraTech Cement, is importing a cargo of Russian coal and paying using Chinese yuan, according to an Indian customs document, a rare payment method that traders say could become more common.



6 / 10 Tejas Networks Ltd | Tata Group companies — Tata Motors and Tejas Networks — have announced a partnership with Renesas Electronics Corporation, a Japan-based premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions. The partnership aims to work on enhancing innovation across electronic systems for India and other emerging markets.



7 / 10 CSB Bank Ltd | The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday approved the extension of the term of Pralay Mondal, deputy managing director as interim managing director and CEO of the bank by another three months.



8 / 10 GR Infraprojects Ltd | The company has received the completion certificate for the development of Purvanchal Expressway (Package-VII) from Mojrapur to Bijaura in Uttar Pradesh on Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) basis.



9 / 10 Minda Industries Ltd | The flagship firm of the UNO MINDA Group, on June 29 said it has acquired a 5.24 percent stake in FRIWO AG, Germany, by investing 14.99 million euros.