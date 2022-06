1 / 10 Reliance Industries Ltd | Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani has resigned as the director of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. The telecom company has instated his son Akash Ambani as the chairman of the board. Mukesh Ambani continues to be the chairman of Jio Platform.



2 / 10 State Bank of India | The country's largest lender has signed an agreement for investment of Rs 4 crore in equity shares of the NBFC-account aggregator, Perfios Account Aggregation Services Private Ltd. After completion of the deal, SBI will hold 9.54 percent stake in the company. HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank has also bought 9.54 percent stake each in Perfios.



3 / 10 Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd | The country's largest multi-port operator moved the Supreme Court to challenge Bombay High Court’s rejection of its plea on disqualification of bid for maintenance and upgrade of the container terminal in Navi Mumbai by the board of trustees of Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (BTJNPA).



4 / 10 Jet Airways (India) Ltd | The airline is expected to sign a deal for new planes for its flight in the next couple of weeks.



5 / 10 Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd | The state-run company announced that four of the seven passengers and two pilots have died after a helicopter fell into the Arabian Sea on Tuesday.



6 / 10 The Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd | The bank’s Board has approved raising Rs 2,000 crore - Rs 500 crore of the total value via equity capital and the remaining Rs 1,500 crore via debentures.



7 / 10 Britannia Industries Ltd | The country's largest biscuits maker is set to appoint Rajneet Kohli as its first standalone chief executive. Kohli was working as the president and chief business officer at Domino's.



8 / 10 Route Mobile Ltd | The company’s board has approved the proposal for buyback of up to Rs 120 crore equity shares at a price of up to Rs 1,700 per share. The size of maximum buyback shares would stand at 7.05 lakh equity shares, 1.12 percent of paid-up equity.



9 / 10 Orient Bell Ltd | The company announced the timely completion of two of its projects involving a capex of Rs 20 crore. The capacity of the GVT Tile plant in Sikandrabad (UP) has been increased by 0.7 million square metres (MSM) per annum.