1 / 10 Bajaj Auto Ltd | The two-wheeler company had approved buyback of shares worth Rs 2,500 crores. The company plans to buy back 54.35 lakh shares via open market at Rs 4,600 per share.



2 / 10 Brigade Enterprises Ltd | The Bengaluru-based realty firm has signed an agreement to develop around 2.1 million square feet of residential apartments in Chennai. The company is targeting a revenue of about Rs 6,000 crore over the next five years from its Chennai residential business, alone.



3 / 10 Bank of Baroda | The state-owned bank has announced that its board of directors has approved raising up to Rs 5,000 crore in the financial year 2022-23.



4 / 10 Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd | The health insurance company has signed a Corporate Agency agreement with IDFC FIRST Bank, for distribution of its health insurance solutions to the bank's customers.



5 / 10 Sterling Tools Ltd | Subsidiary Sterling Gtake E-mobility (SGEM) has forayed into E-LCV segment. With this development, SGEM continues to grow its presence across various E-mobility segments.



6 / 10 Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd | The company’s board has declared a special interim dividend of Rs 25 per share on face value of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2022-23. The board has also given approval for acquiring 40 percent equity stake in Garnett Wire, UK, Joseph Sellers & Son Limited.



7 / 10 GMR Industries Ltd | The GMR Group-run Delhi International Airport Ltd said that it had successfully completed the issuance of five-year non-convertible debentures (NCDs) amounting to Rs 1,000 crore.



8 / 10 Tata Steel Ltd | The ratings agency Moody's revised the outlook on Tata Steel to 'positive' from 'stable'. Moody's expects Tata Steel to reduce its debt by at least $1 billion in the fiscal year ending March 2023.



9 / 10 JSW Steel Ltd | The ratings agency Moody's revised the outlook on JSW Steel to 'stable' from 'positive'. The rating agency also upgraded the steel company's corporate family rating to Ba1 from Ba 2.