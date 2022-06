1 / 10 Zomato Ltd | Food delivery giant Zomato's board on Friday approved the acquisition of instant grocery startup Blinkit, formerly known as Grofers, for Rs 4,447 crore in an all-stock deal. The deal value, however, is nearly 40 percent lower than Blinkit's $1-billion valuation last year.



2 / 10 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd | The automotive major will collaborate with Toyota for launching SUVs in the Indian market. Suzuki and Toyota will be collaborating on two SUVs which will rival Hyundai Creta in the country.



3 / 10 Infosys Ltd | The IT services firm gave a capital return of over Rs 24,100 crore in 2021-22 with a total dividend of Rs 31 per share, along with a share buyback of over Rs 11,000 crore, company's co-founder and chairman Nandan Nilekani said on Saturday.



4 / 10 Dish TV India Ltd | The managing director of the Noida-based satellite television provider, Jawahar Goel has stepped down from the post after majority shareholders vote against his reappointment.



5 / 10 Axis Bank Ltd | The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the re-appointment of Rajiv Anand as the deputy managing director of Axis Bank for a period of three years.



6 / 10 Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd | The company has acquired branded and generic injectable product portfolio of Eton Pharma. It acquired the US-based company’s portfolio for an upfront payment of $5 million in cash plus contingent payments of up to $45 million.



7 / 10 Welspun Corp Ltd | The company has bagged various orders worth Rs 600 crore from India, US across the oil & gas and water sector. These include an order for the supply of onshore coated pipes and bends for a pipeline project in Australia.



8 / 10 Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd | Sandeep Gulati has resigned as the Chief Financial Officer of the company.



9 / 10 SIS Ltd | The company’s board will meet on June 29 to consider the buyback of the equity shares.