1 / 10 Hero MotoCorp Ltd | The two-wheeler maker has said that it will make an upward revision in the ex-showroom prices of its motorcycles and scooters, with effect from July 1, 2022. The price revision will be up to Rs 3,000 and the exact quantum of increase will be subject to the specific model and market, the company said in a stock exchange filing.



2 / 10 Tata Motors Ltd | The Road Transport Ministry has ordered inquiry in Tata Nexon EV fire incident. The ministry will order remedial action after complete probe, Road Transport Ministry official told CNBC-TV18.



3 / 10 Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd | ONGC Videsh Ltd (OVL), the overseas investment arm of state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), on June 23 said it made an oil discovery in an onshore block in Colombia. OVL struck oil in the recently-drilled well, Urraca-IX, in CPO5 block, Llanos Basin of Colombia, the company said in a statement.



4 / 10 Unitech Ltd | The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday said it has provisionally attached movable and immovable properties worth Rs 257 crore based in Gurugram, Goa, and Chennai in the case of Unitech Ltd. The ED, in February, had filed a fresh chargesheet in connection with its money laundering probe against realty group, its promoter brothers Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra, and others.



5 / 10 Axis Bank Ltd | Viresh Joshi, a former fund manager and chief trader of Axis Mutual Fund, has filed a lawsuit against the asset management company. He accused the company of unfairly terminating his employment in connection with a suspected front-running case.



6 / 10 HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd | Life insurance company has announced the launch of 'Cardiac Risk Assessment' service. It has joined hands with Cardiotrack to develop test for individuals who have to undergo medical while applying for an HDFC Life insurance policy.



7 / 10 Thermax Ltd |Thermax has announced that its subsidiary First Energy will acquire Jalansar Wind Energy and Kanakal Wind Energy for a deal of Rs 1 lakh each, for its renewable energy projects.



8 / 10 Ashiana Housing Ltd | The real estate developer will join hands with Pune-based Lohia Jain Group for premium mid-segment project, named Ashiana Malhar, in Pune’s Hinjawadi region. The Lohia Jain Group owns 11.33 acre land in the area, while Ashiana Housing will invest Rs 350 crore for the project.



9 / 10 Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd | The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed Venkat Nageswar Chalasani as a member in the Advisory Committee of the debt ridden Srei Infrastructure Finance Limited (SIFL) and Srei Equipment Finance Limited (SEFL). The appointment comes after R Subramaniakumar's resignation.