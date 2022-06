1 / 10 Bajaj Auto Ltd | A meeting of the board of directors is scheduled to be held on Monday, June 27, to further deliberate on the proposal for share buyback. The company has earlier said the buyback would be discussed on June 14, but was eventually deferred.



2 / 10 Reliance Industries Ltd | Nexus Malls, a subsidiary of investment firm Blackstone Group, has announced its association with Jio-BP for the rollout of electric vehicle (EV) charging and battery swapping stations across their portfolio of 17 malls across 13 cities. In the first phase, these charging stations will come up at Nexus Malls in Navi Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, and Ahmedabad from this June.



3 / 10 Vodafone Idea Ltd | The debt-ridden telecom operator said its board of directors has approved raising up to Rs 436.21 crore by issuing equity shares through various modes.



4 / 10 IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd | The highways developer announced that it has received Rs 308 crore out of the total claim of Rs 419 crore towards delay in completion of the project from IRB Pathankot Toll Road Ltd (IPATRL).



5 / 10 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd | The US FDA has issued form 483 with six observations for the Baddi Unit, which was inspected from June 13 to June 22.



6 / 10 Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd | The NBFC has resolved differences with former MD and promoter Padmaja Reddy. "While Ms. Reddy is no longer serving as the Managing Director of the Company, she continues to be a substantial shareholder and member of board," the company said.



7 / 10 DCB Bank Ltd | The bank has appointed Satish Gundewar as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company w.e.f July 1, 2022 as incumbent Bharat Laxmidas Sampat retires w.e.f. June 30, 2022.



8 / 10 Quess Corp Ltd | The technology-enabled staffing and outsourcing services firm Quess Corp's board of directors have approved of the merger with business process outsourcing firm, Allsec Technologies.



9 / 10 Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd | The company has successfully resolved its debt and has introduced new promoters to its board of directors. In the resolution plan approved by the lenders under the RBI Prudential Framework, the board approved the allotment of equity shares and redeemable non-convertible preference shares on a preferential basis.