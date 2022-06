1 / 9 Steel Authority of India Ltd | The state-owned company announced that Anil Kumar Tulsiani has been appointed as the Director (Finance). Tulsiani was on the post of Executive Director at SAIL before the appointment.



2 / 9 Hindustan Motors Ltd | The automaker has announced in its exchange filing that it has agreed to transfer its Contessa brand and its related trademarks to SG Corporate Mobility.



3 / 9 Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd | The company will merge its international irrigation business with Rivulis, owned by the Singapore-based holding company Temasek. The merger will help cut consolidated debt, cash proceeds will be used for paying off oversees debt.



4 / 9 Inox Leisure Ltd | The multiplex major on Tuesday said it has received approval from the BSE and the NSE for the proposed scheme of amalgamation of leading film exhibition players PVR Ltd with the company.



5 / 9 HDFC Bank Ltd | The bank in its annual report said it doesn't see the need to raise funds for reserve norms post-merger. The report also said that the bank can bundle home loan with consumer durable loan post the merger.



6 / 9 Shriram Industrial Enterprises Ltd | The company's subsidiary SIEL Financial Services has appointed Deepak Kumar Rustagi as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel (KMP).



7 / 9 Astral Ltd | The company has subscribed to Optionally Convertible Debentures allotted by Gem Paints worth Rs 194 crore. Gem Paints and Esha Paints have now become a subsidiary and step-down subsidiary of Astral respectively.



8 / 9 Biocon Ltd | The company on Tuesday denied bribery allegations against the firm and its officials in connection with the approval process of one of its products, saying that the company is governed by a strong code of conduct. CBI on Monday apprehended S Eswara Reddy for allegedly receiving a Rs 4 lakh bribe to waive the Phase 3 clinical trial of Insulin Aspart injection, product under development at Biocon Biologics.