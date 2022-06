1 / 10 Vedanta Ltd | The energy and mining company has decided to sell its copper smelter in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu. The proposed sale comes after years of protests against the smelter and its operations over allegations of pollution.



2 / 10 Tata Steel Ltd | Reports suggest that the steel company imported about 75,000 tonnes of coal from Russia in the second half of May, after pledging to stop doing business with Russia.



3 / 10 Vodafone Idea Ltd | The telecom operator has proposed a fundraise of up to Rs 500 crore through the issuance of equity shares or convertible warrants on a preferential basis to one or more entities belonging to Vodafone Group.



4 / 10 Bharat Forge Ltd | The company has approved consolidation of its electric vehicle business initiatives, for a better strategic alignment, under Kalyani Powertrain (KPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary. It has also approved the transfer of the company's stake in Refu Drive GmbH, the joint venture company, to KPL.



5 / 10 Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd | The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has extended the additional charge of the post of Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) to Alka Mittal, Director (HR), for a period of two months, or appointment of a regular CMD, whichever is the earliest.



6 / 10 Engineers India Ltd | The company has appointed Sanjay Jindal, Director (Finance) as Chief Financial Officer for a period of five years, or till the date of his retirement or until further orders, whichever is earliest.



7 / 10 Inox Wind Energy Ltd | Inox Green Energy Services, a subsidiary of Inox Wind, has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator SEBI to raise Rs 740 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).



8 / 10 Equitas Holdings Ltd | Equitas Small Finance Bank announced that the bank and its parent company have made a joint application for the scheme of amalgamation at the National Company Law Tribunal, Chennai Bench.



9 / 10 IDBI Bank Ltd | An IDBI Bank-led group of lenders has invited bids for the auctioning of immovable property owned by Great Indian Tamasha Company, to recover pending dues owed to the consortium.