1 / 10 Wipro Ltd | Doug Hanson has been named the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Wipro's subsidiary, Topcoder. Hanson 's appointment came after the previous CEO, Mike Morris, quit the company in March.



2 / 10 Axis Bank Ltd | The bank's board has appointed Manoj Kohli, the Country Head of SoftBank India, as an independent director for a tenure of 4 years.



3 / 10 Delta Corp Ltd | Deltatech Gaming, a wholly owned online poker and rummy gaming firm of casino operator Delta Corp, has filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for a Rs 550 crore initial public offering (IPO).



4 / 10 Cipla Ltd | The pharmaceutical company has signed an agreement to acquire a 21.05 percent stake in Achira Labs Private Ltd for Rs 25 crore. Achira Labs is engaged development and commercialisation of point of care (PoC) medical test kits in India. The investment will facilitate a Cipla entity's strategic participation in the PoC diagnostics and AMR space.



5 / 10 Zydus Wellness Ltd | The manufacturing unit at Sitarganj, Uttarakhand will stop operations in an attempt to make manufacturing operations leaner and agile, the company has announced. Products made in the Sitarganj unit will now be manufactured elsewhere.



6 / 10 BEML Ltd | The Corporate Affairs Ministry, in principal, has approved the demerger of core and non core assets.



7 / 10 Alkem Laboratories Ltd | The company announced that the manufacturing facility at St. Louis, US has received form 483 with three observations from US FDA.



8 / 10 Aurobindo Pharma Ltd | The company has acquired 51 percent stake in GLS Pharma for Rs 28 crore. GLS Pharma specialises in oncology and has a manufacturing facility in Hyderabad.



9 / 10 Engineers India Ltd | The company has bagged three projects worth Rs 80 crore. The three separate projects are in specialised chemicals, sunrise and infrastructure sectors.