Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd | The country's largest mortgage lender HDFC on Thursday said it has invoked 50 lakh pledged shares of Ansal Housing as part of recovery of its outstanding dues from the developer.



Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd | LIC said in a regulatory filing that it has raised its stake in the pharma company to 5.65 percent from 3.64 percent during September 2021 to June 2022 via open market.



Bajaj Auto Ltd | The automobile company's board of directors deferred the share buyback plan stating "further deliberations are required in order to take a decision on the proposal of buyback, and accordingly deferred the matter". The board is expected to discuss the buyback issue in a meeting on June 27.



Grasim Industries Limited | The Aditya Birla Group flagship company has appointed Pavan Jain as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and key Managerial Personnel of the company. The appointment will be in effect from August 2022.



Wipro Ltd | The tech company has signed a pact with Eros Investments to scale the Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) based content localisation solutions for subtitling, dubbing services.



Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd | The bank is set to launch ENJOI, a kids exclusive savings account, on June 19. ENJOI account holders will have access to exclusive deals from online learning providers.



Vakrangee Ltd | The technology firm has entered into an agreement with sports goods company Decathlon Sports India Pvt Ltd. Under this collaboration, Vakrangee through its Nextgen physical Kendras and BharatEasy Mobile Superapp will now be able to provide sports equipment's and products in remote areas of the country.



Hanung Toys & Textiles Ltd | The CBI has filed a charge sheet against the company and its promoters and directors, among others, for alleged loss of Rs 2040 crore to PNB-led consortium of 12 banks.



RITES Ltd | The railway consultancy firm has bagged a contract worth Rs 364.56 crore from Container Corporation of India. The contract is for a duration of 10 years, pertaining to operation and maintenance of shunting locomotives.