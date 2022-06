1 / 10 State Bank of India | The country's largest lender has raised the minimum rate for home loans to 7.55 percent from June 15. The move comes after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hiked repo rate by 50 basis points to 4.90 percent last week.



2 / 10 Usha Martin Ltd | Peterhouse Investments Ltd and PACs have sold 63,000 equity shares in the Usha Martin via open market transactions. The two promoters' shareholding in the company thus decreased to 1.91 percent from 1.94 percent.



3 / 10 Reliance Industries Ltd | The fuel and mobility joint venture between RIL and BP – Jio-BP – signed an agreement with food delivery platform Zomato. As per the agreement, Jio-BP will provide EV mobility services to Zomato along with access to ‘Jio-bp pulse’ branded battery swapping stations for last mile delivery to support the company’s commitment to “The Climate Group's EV100 project of a 100 percent electric fleet by 2030”.



4 / 10 Jyothy Laboratories Ltd | Nalanda India Equity Fund bought 6.55 lakh additional equity shares in the company via open market transactions. With this, the investor's shareholding in the soap and detergent manufacturer jumped to 5.06 percent, up from 4.88 percent.



5 / 10 Voltamp Transformers Ltd | HDFC Mutual Fund has acquired additional 50,000 equity shares in the company via open market transactions. The shareholding in the company has now increased from 4.91 percent to 5.25 percent.



6 / 10 Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd | Fitch Ratings revised the outlook on the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of ONGC and six other Indian government-related entities (GREs) to 'stable' from 'negative'.



7 / 10 Indian Overseas Bank | The public sector lender's Board has approved raising up to Rs 1,000 crore by issuing equity shares and another Rs 1,000 crore via issuing bonds, in FY23.



8 / 10 UPL Ltd | Through its subsidiary USCL, the company has acquired specialty chemicals manufacturer, Kudos Chemie for Rs 40 crore. As per the agreement, USCL is required to invest Rs 237 crore in Kudos over a period of 2 years.



9 / 10 KBC Global Ltd | Nomura Singapore has offloaded 3.19 percent or 1,96,20,000 equity shares in the company via open market transactions. The transactions were made at an average price of Rs 4.4 per share.