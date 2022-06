1 / 10 Bajaj Auto Ltd | Bajaj Auto on Tuesday said Shekhar Bajaj has tendered his resignation as a non-executive director of the company due to health reasons. The resignation is with effect from June 30, 2022, the company said in a regulatory filing.



2 / 10 Shriram City Union Finance Ltd | Company's board approved of raising up to Rs 300 crores via non-convertible debentures.



3 / 10 Hindustan Unilever Ltd | LIC's shareholding in Hindustan Unilever (HUL) has increased from 11,73,80,500 to 11,76,90,500 equity shares, aggregating to 5 percent of the paid-up capital of the company.



4 / 10 Hero MotoCorp Ltd | LIC's holding in the company increased from 11.2 percent in June 2022 to 9.1 percent in January 2021.



5 / 10 GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Holdings Ltd | The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the acquisition of Corporate restructuring of the company.



6 / 10 IIFL Wealth Management Ltd | The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approved the acquisition of up to 24.98 percent shareholding of the company by BC Asia Investments X Limited.



7 / 10 Asian Paints Ltd | The paint company has acquired a 51 percent stake in Weatherseal Fenestration for Rs 18.84 crore. Weatherseal Fenestration is now a subsidiary of the company.



8 / 10 GR Infraprojects Ltd | Subsidiary of the company GR Bandikui Jaipur Expressway Private Limited has executed a Rs 1,368 crore agreement with the National Highways Authority of India for construction of a 4-lane greenfield expressway.



9 / 10 Pricol Ltd | Priyadarsi Bastia was appointed the Chief Financial Officer and key managerial personnel of the company after P Krishnamoorthy's resignation as the CFO.