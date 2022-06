1 / 9 State Bank of India | As per sources, Paritosh Tripathi was named the new MD & CEO of SBI General Insurance.



2 / 9 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd | Tata Consultancy Services said on Monday that it will continue growing its footprint in Minnesota by expanding its hiring program in the coming year and accelerating its STEM outreach efforts in local schools to cover 50 percent more students and teachers.



3 / 9 Delta Corp Ltd | HDFC Mutual Fund acquired an additional 2.15 percent equity stake in the company via open market transactions.



4 / 9 Premier Ltd | The automotive manufacturer along with Azure Power Global Ltd has jointly invested Rs 700 crore to build a 1.25 Gigawatt solar cells and 1.25 Gigawatt solar modules capacity facility in Telangana.



5 / 9 Zydus Lifesciences Ltd | Zydus Lifesciences on Monday said its Rs 750 crore-share buyback offer will commence on June 23 and close on July 6. The drug firm has fixed July 15, 2022, as the last date for the settlement of bids on stock exchanges which may even happen early, as per a regulatory filing.



6 / 9 Torrent Power Ltd | The company has acquired a 50 MW solar power plant from SkyPower Group in Telangana at a value of Rs 416 crore.



7 / 9 Capri Global Capital Ltd | Life Insurance Corporation of India has bought additional 35.41 lakh equity shares in the NBFC via open market transactions.



8 / 9 Aether Industries | SBI Mutual Fund acquired additional 3.23 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions.