1 / 10 Bank of Baroda | The financial services company has hiked 10-20 bps marginal cost of funds-based lending rates across loan tenures effective June 12.



2 / 10 RBL Bank Ltd | The Mumbai headquartered bank has appointed R Subramaniakumar as the new MD & CEO for a period of 3 years.



3 / 10 HDFC Bank Ltd | Bank's board approved AGM on July 16 to decide on dividend and statutory auditors' appointments.



4 / 10 IDBI Bank Ltd | Sources suggest that the government is likely to invite initial bids for strategic sale by July-end.



5 / 10 Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd | The mid-cap company's Board has considered and recommended a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:2. The board also proposed a dividend of Rs 14 per equity share or 700 percent for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022.



6 / 10 Rajesh Exports Ltd | The jewellery exporter is to set up Rs 24,000-crore display fab facility in Telangana, a first of its kind for the state, for manufacturing advanced AMOLED displays.



7 / 10 Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd | The company registered a sharp decline in consolidated profit at Rs 0.32 crore for the quarter ended March 2022 against a profit of Rs 6.8 crore in corresponding period last year.



8 / 10 Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd | The company has signed a licence agreement for a 44 -room hotel in Gajuwaka, Andhra Pradesh under its brand "Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels".



9 / 10 Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd | Mirae Asset Mutual Fund has acquired 1,08,472 equity shares in the company through open market transactions.