1 / 10 Bajaj Auto Ltd | The automotive company has announced that its Board's plan to consider share buyback on June 14.



2 / 10 Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd | HDFC has increased its Retail Prime Lending Rate (RPLR) on Housing loans by 50 bps, with effect from June 10, 2022.



3 / 10 Dr. Reddy's Laboratories | Nasdaq-listed Olema signed an exclusive collaboration and licence agreement with Dr Reddy's subsidiary Aurigene Discovery Technologies to discover and develop novel cancer therapies. The deal is worth $8 million.



4 / 10 Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd | The NBFC has raised $250 million from US International Development Finance Corporation.



5 / 10 Asian Granito Indian Ltd | The tile manufacturer has appointed Mehul Shah as the new CFO after Amarendra Gupta resigned.



6 / 10 Butterfly Gandhimati Appliances Ltd | Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited now holds 81 percent stake in the home appliance manufacturer.



7 / 10 HFCL Ltd | The company has bagged orders for supply of UBRs, optical fibre cables worth Rs 73.39 crore.



8 / 10 Sona BLW Precision Forgings Limited | The automotive part manufacturer has reappointed Vivek Vikram Singh as the MD and Group CEO.



9 / 10 Power Finance Corporation Ltd | The state-owned company's SPV is set to develop transmission system for evacuation of power from renewable energy zone (REZ) in Rajasthan.