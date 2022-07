1 / 10 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, Metals and Minerals Trading Corporation of India Ltd | These companies will report their earnings for the current financial year's first-quarter today.



2 / 10 Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd | India's largest private multi-port operator has appointed D. Muthukumaran as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) from July 25.



3 / 10 Tata Motors Ltd | Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) reported flat, quarter-on-quarter, Q1 sales owing to lockdowns in China. The company reported a sale of 5,305 units in the UK against 6,166 units in the corresponding time period last year.



4 / 10 Vedanta Ltd | The mining company, on Thursday, said it has acquired a 100 percent stake in Athena Chhattisgarh Power Ltd for Rs 564.7 crore. The acquisition will fulfil the power requirement for Vedanta’s aluminium business. The acquisition is estimated to be completed in the current financial year.



5 / 10 Tata Power Company Ltd | Company’s Chairman N Chandrasekaran said, at the company’s annual general meeting, on Thursday that the electric utility company plans a capex of over Rs 75,000 crore in the next five years in renewables.



6 / 10 Shriram City Union Finance Ltd | The non-banking finance company, on Thursday, said the company has received approval from equity shareholders and secured and unsecured creditors for the merger of Shriram City with Shriram Transport Finance Company.



7 / 10 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd | The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested the company’s Executive Director BS Jha, vice-president Deshraj Pathak, assistant vice-president RN Singh and two other people in a bribery case involving Tata Projects.



8 / 10 Hindustan Zinc Ltd | Government invites bids from bankers to divest residual stake in the mining and resources producer.



9 / 10 Piramal Enterprises Ltd | Piramal Pharma, on Thursday, announced the appointment of three members to its board of directors — Peter Stevenson, Nathalie Leitch, and Sridhar Gorthi.