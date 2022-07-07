

1 / 10 Tata Consultancy Services | IT giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will kick off the current financial year's first-quarter earnings on July 8.



2 / 10 Titan | The watch to jewellery maker posted a 205 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in sales during the first quarter of FY23 primarily due to a low base effect.



3 / 10 Reliance Industries | Reliance Retail has partnered with GAP Inc to bring GAP to India.



4 / 10 Bharti Airtel | The company's subsidiary Bharti Airtel International says it has raised tender offer to buy back up to $ 450 million (about Rs 3,550 crore) of senior notes. Earlier, the company said it had commenced a tender offer to purchase for cash of up to $300 million.



5 / 10 Nykaa | Nykaa Fashion has expanded into men’s innerwear and athleisure category with GLOOT.



6 / 10 TVS Motor Company | The company has launched TVS RONIN, foraying into the premium lifestyle segment.



7 / 10 Equitas Small Finance Bank | The small finance bank reported 22 percent YoY growth in first quarter of financial year 2023. Gross advances stood at Rs 21,699 crore and the sequential increase was 5 percent, while deposits grew 19 percent YoY.



8 / 10 Power Grid Corp of India | The company's board has approved raising up to Rs 11,000 crore.



9 / 10 Titagarh Wagons | HDFC Asset Management Company sold 2.15 percent stake or 25.7 lakh shares in the company through open market transactions on July 4. With this, HDFC AMC reduced its shareholding in the company to 7.02 percent, down from 9.17 percent earlier.