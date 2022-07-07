Stocks to watch today: With a largely positive trend in the Asian markets today and a higher close for key US indices overnight is expected to provide cues for a positive start on Dalal Street. SGX Nifty futures hinted at a higher start for Indian benchmark indices. The contract was up 0.3 percent at 16,030 points. Shares of Titan, TCS, Reliance Industries, Nykaa, Bharti Airtel, Power Grid Corporation of India and more will be closely tracked in trade today. Here are key stocks to watch out for in trade today -