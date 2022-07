1 / 10 Bajaj Finance Ltd | The financial services company booked 74 lakh new loans in April-June 2022, vs 46 lakh in the corresponding period a year ago. The total number of deposits as of June 30 stood at Rs 34,100 crore, a 22 percent year-on-year increase.



2 / 10 Tata Motors Ltd | The Bombay High Court on Tuesday upheld Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking’s decision to disqualify Tata Motors from a tender bid for operating electric buses in the city.



3 / 10 Marico Ltd | The FMCG major on Tuesday reported a volume decline "in mid-single digits" in its India business, as the sector continued to witness "tepid demand" as rising retail inflation exerted pressure on the share of wallet. Current trends indicate that consumers "titrated consumption" in some nonessential categories and either "downtraded among brands or switched to smaller packs" in the essential categories, said Marico.



4 / 10 Axis Bank Ltd | Axis Asset Management Company, the mutual fund promoted by Axis Bank, on July 5 said it has completed the probe on two terminated fund managers — Viresh Joshi and Deepak Agrawal — and has submitted the report to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).



5 / 10 Biocon Ltd | The biopharmaceutical company’s subsidiary Biocon Biologics has received EU GMP certification for Ireland’s Health Products Regulatory Authority for its new biologics manufacturing facility in Bengaluru.



6 / 10 ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd | The company on Tuesday said it will sell 2.02 percent of its stake in fast food restaurant company Westlife Development. The company's shareholding in Westlife will now be down to 5.13 percent.



7 / 10 Tejas Networks Ltd | The Tata Group firm has acquired 60,81,946 shares or 62.65 percent stake in Saankhya at a price of Rs 454.19 per equity share. Saankhya has now become a subsidiary of the company.



8 / 10 Britannia Industries Ltd | The company’s shareholders have voted against a resolution to authorise the board to make investments, give loans and provide guarantees of up to Rs 5,000 crore in the AGM concluded last week.



9 / 10 Equitas Holdings Ltd | The company on Tuesday said it has divested its entire shareholding in Equitas Technologies Pvt Ltd (ETPL) as part of the requirements in accordance with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) norms for its merger with Equitas Small Finance Bank (ESFB).