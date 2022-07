1 / 10 Tech Mahindra Ltd | The IT company announced a new campus in Tidel Park Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu on Monday. Tech Mahindra aims to hire 1000 associates in FY 22-23 as part of its focus to tap local talent, improve agility to deliver solutions, and provide the flexibility to current associates to work from their hometowns, the company said in a press release.



2 / 10 Tata Steel Ltd | The government on July 4 said it has completed the strategic disinvestment of Odisha-based Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd (NINL) to Tata Steel Long Products Ltd (TSLP). Tata Steel arm TSLP had in January this year won the bid to acquire a 93.71 percent stake in NINL at an enterprise value of Rs 12,100 crore.



3 / 10 Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd | The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 1.05 crore on the bank for non-compliance with certain directions issued by the central bank. As per RBI's press release, this action is based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers.



4 / 10 Vedanta Ltd | The company said that its alumina production in Q1FY23 at Lanjigarh refinery increased marginally year-on-year to 4.85 lakh tonnes. The cast metal aluminium production registered a growth of 3 percent year-on-year to 5.65 lakh tonnes, and mined metal production grew 14 percent to 2.52 lakh tonnes.



5 / 10 Tata Motors Ltd | Tata Motors Chairman N. Chandrasekaran on July 4 said demand for the company's vehicles across commercial vehicle (CV) and passenger vehicle (PV) segments — including EVs — remained robust and the Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) stood strong despite the ongoing geopolitical, supply and inflation concerns. Addressing shareholders during the company's 77th annual general meeting, Chandrasekaran said the second half of the current fiscal should be notably better in terms of performance, with gradual improvement in the overall supply situation and stabilisation in commodity prices.



6 / 10 IndusInd Bank Ltd | The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday said it had imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 1 crore on the bank for non-compliance with certain directions issued by the central bank. As per RBI's press release, this action is based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers.



7 / 10 HDFC Bank Ltd | HDFC Bank on Monday said the Reserve Bank of India has issued a no-objection certificate with respect to its amalgamation with HDFC Limited. RBI has also approved the merger of HDFC Limited with its wholly owned subsidiaries, HDFC Investments Limited and HDFC Holdings Limited.



8 / 10 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd | IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday said a US court reduced the compensatory and punitive damages demanded from the company to $420 million in a lawsuit filed by Epic Systems Corporation.



9 / 10 Titan Company Ltd | Titan, part of the Tata Group, said that the outlook for its jewellery segment in the ongoing fiscal, and the medium term, is "positive", with "excellent" development opportunities in the wedding market, momentum for its gold exchange programme, and network expansion. The group intends to establish a wholly owned subsidiary in the US, with the opening of the first Tanishq store in North America scheduled soon, according to the latest annual report of the company.