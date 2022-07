1 / 11 Hero MotoCorp Ltd | The two-wheeler major reported a total sales of 4.85 lakh units in June, a growth of 3.4 percent year-on-year. The exports were down 29.3 percent at 21,657 units compared to 30,646 units in the corresponding month in the previous year.



2 / 11 TVS Motor Company Ltd | The company reported a total sales of 3.09 lakh units, an increase of 22 percent compared to 2.52 lakh units in the previous year. Company’s exports were up by 8 percent at 1.14 lakh units from 1.06 lakh units.



3 / 11 Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd | The company sold 54,096 vehicles in June 2022, a growth of 64 percent from the sales in the same month last year. Exports increased 7 percent year-on-year to 2,777 vehicles.



4 / 11 Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd | The Bajaj Group's consumer care company is betting big on its Almond Drops brand. Recently, Bajaj Consumer Care launched a Bajaj Almond Drops Moisturising Soap and plans to launch a bouquet of other products in skincare and haircare under the brand.



5 / 11 Eicher Motors Ltd | The company sold 61,407 units of Royal Enfield in June 2022, 43 percent over 43,048 units sold in the corresponding month last year. The exports grew 54 percent to 11,142 units.



6 / 11 Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd| The financial services company received the nod from both stock exchanges — NSE and BSE — for the proposed merger with HDFC Bank on July 2, 2022.



7 / 11 InterGlobe Aviation Ltd | The operations of IndiGo airline were affected across India as many of its flights faced delays because of non-availability of cabin crew members. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Sunday sought an explanation from the aviation company regarding the delays.



8 / 11 ICICI Bank Ltd | The bank has increased its marginal cost of lending rate (MCLR) by 20 basis points (bps) across all tenures. The overnight and one-month MCLR has been increased to 7.50 percent from 7.30 percent last month. The three-month and six-month MCLRs at ICICI Bank also rose to 7.55 percent and 7.70 percent respectively. One year MCLR spiked to 7.75 percent.



9 / 11 Zee Media Corporation Ltd | Broadcast news network announced on July 1 that the network’s chief executive officer Sudhir Chaudhary has resigned with effect from July 1, 2022. Abhay Ojha, Chief Business Officer, will be nominated for the role of CEO.



10 / 11 SpiceJet Ltd | The company said its flight heading to Jabalpur returned to Delhi on Saturday after the crew members observed smoke in the cabin at around 5,000 feet altitude. This is the fifth such incident on SpiceJet aircraft in two weeks. Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation is investigating all five incidents.