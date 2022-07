1 / 10 Alok Industries Ltd, HeidelbergCement India Ltd, Nelco Ltd, Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd, Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd, Bank Of Maharashtra | These companies will report their quarterly earnings for quarter ended June 2022 on Monday.



2 / 10 HDFC Bank Ltd | India's largest private sector lender reported a 19 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its net profit at Rs 9,196 crore but missed street expectations as polled by CNBC-TV18. The core net interest income grew 14.5 percent to Rs 19,481.4 crore from the year-ago quarter's Rs 17,009 crore on the back of a 22.5 percent growth in advances. The core net interest margin (NIM) stood at 4 percent.



3 / 10 Vedanta Ltd | The Anil Agarwal led company will start two coal blocks in Jamkhani and Radhikapur in Odisha in the current fiscal.



4 / 10 ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd | The mutual fund investment company reported a net profit of Rs 156 crore against a loss of Rs 186 crore in the year-ago period. The value of new business climbed 31.6 percent to Rs 471 crore, up from Rs 358 crore, year-on-year. The company’s annual premium equivalent was up 24.7 percent up at Rs 1,520 crore.



5 / 10 InterGlobe Aviation Ltd | IndiGo, on Saturday, announced the appointment of former SEBI Chairman Meleveetil Damodaran as a non-independent non-executive director. Damodaran was previously serving as an independent director and chairman of IndiGo from January 24, 2019 to May 3, 2022.



6 / 10 Oberoi Realty Ltd | The real estate company reported a net profit of Rs 403.08 crore in the quarter ended June, up from Rs 80.81 crore in the year-ago period. The Mumbai-based developers reported a 221.2 percent jump in revenue to Rs 913.1 crore from Rs 284.3 crore.



7 / 10 Bharat Electronics Ltd | The state-owned company reported a net profit of Rs 431.5 crore, year-on-year for the quarter one of fiscal 2023. The revenue of the company grew by 90.5 percent to Rs 3,140.6 crore compared to year-ago period.



8 / 10 Shriram City Union Finance Ltd | The group's non-banking financial entities will get amalgamated by December quarter, MD and CEO YS Chakravarti said. The Chennai-based Shriram Group had announced the merger of two non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) in December 2021, which will create the largest retail NBFC in the country with a combined asset under management (AUM) of over Rs 1.5 lakh crore and a distribution network of over 3,500 branches. The company has now received approval from shareholders.



9 / 10 Just Dial Ltd | The search and discovery firm on July 15 reported a net loss of Rs 48.36 crore for the first quarter ended Jun 30, 2022. The loss was driven by other income, which stood at Rs 60 crore for the quarter due to mark-to-market (MTM) losses on treasury portfolio owing to a significant increase in bond yields (135-150 bps quarter-on-quarter for 2-3 year AAA bonds) during the quarter.