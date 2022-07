1 / 10 Den Networks Ltd, Federal Bank Ltd, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd, Just Dial Ltd, Kesoram Industries Ltd, L&T Technology Services Ltd, Oberoi Realty Ltd | These companies will report their quarterly results today.



2 / 10 Reliance Industries Ltd | The conglomerate has partnered with the Athletics Federation of India to support the holistic development of Indian athletes and grow India’s Olympic movement.



3 / 10 Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd | Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Thursday said Adani Ports has won the tender for privatisation of a port in Israel in partnership with chemicals and logistics group Gadot. According to a report, the winning bid was placed by Adani Ports and Gadot for 4.1 billion shekels ($1.18 billion).



4 / 10 Bharti Airtel Ltd | The telecom major, on July 14, announced the completion of a $1-billion investment deal with Google International LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Google LLC, following the announcement made in late January this year.



5 / 10 Cipla Ltd | The company’s fully-owned subsidiary Cipla Health has signed an agreement to acquire nutritional supplement Endura Mass. With this acquisition, the company will foray into the 'nutritional wellness' segment.



6 / 10 Life Insurance Corporation of India | The insurance company reported a slow growth in embedded value for March 2022 compared to the previous six months. The Indian Embedded Value (IEV) was Rs 5,41,492 crore as of March 31, 2022, whereas it was Rs 95,605 crore in the same period last year.



7 / 10 Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) | The multinational tech consulting and digital solutions subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, reported a 27.64 percent year-on-year jump in net profit at Rs 634.4 crore for the first quarter which ended on June 30, 2022.



8 / 10 ACC Ltd | The cement manufacturer reported a 60 percent decline in net profit, down at Rs 227 crore from 569 crore, YoY. Consolidated revenue rose 15 percent to Rs 4,468 crore. The company follows January-December financial year.



9 / 10 GTPL Hathway Ltd | India's largest MSO providing Digital Cable TV services provider reported a net profit of Rs 48.2 crore, 9.1 percent down from Rs 52 crore in the corresponding period last year. The company’s revenue climbed 4.8 percent, year-on-year, to Rs 630.8 crore.