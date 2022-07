1 / 11 ACC Ltd, Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd, Tata Elxsi Ltd, Angel One Ltd, Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd, GTPL Hathway Ltd, Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd, Tata Steel Long Products Ltd | These companies will report their first quarter earnings today.



2 / 11 Infosys Ltd | The company signed a definitive agreement on Wednesday to acquire Denmark-based BASE Life Science for up to 110 million Euros. The acquisition is expected to be completed by the second quarter of FY23.



3 / 11 MindTree Ltd | The company reported a net profit of Rs 471.6 crore for the April-June period, exceeding Street estimates, with a 30 basis-point sequential increase in its margin. Mindtree's revenue for the April-June period increased 7.7 percent to Rs 3,121.1 crore compared with the previous three months, according to a regulatory filing. This is a sixth straight quarter of more than 5 percent revenue growth for the company in constant currency terms.



4 / 11 Dabur India Ltd | The company will acquire the remaining 24 percent stake in Bangladesh-based JV Asian Consumer for 600 million Bangladeshi taka (Rs 50.9 crore).



5 / 11 Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd | The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested Ajay Nawandar, allegedly an associate of fugitive criminal Dawood Ibrahim's trusted aide Chhota Shakeel, in connection with the probe into the Rs 34,000-crore loss caused by bankrupt DHFL to a consortium of banks led by the Union Bank of India.



6 / 11 Tata Power Company Ltd | The electric utility company’s fully owned subsidiary TP Saurya received an order from Solar Energy Corporation of India to set up 600 MW power project in Karnataka.



7 / 11 IndusInd Bank | The private sector lender IndusInd Bank on Wednesday clarified reports of media speculation relating to an old investigation pertaining to remittance transactions from 2011 to 2014 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Bank said it had suo moto filed Suspicious Transaction Reports (STRs) with the regulatory authorities during the relevant period for many of these entities and also filed complaints with the police authorities in 2015 against some of the unscrupulous entities.



8 / 11 Tata Metaliks Ltd | The company reported a 98.71 percent decline in net profit to Rs 1.22 crore during the June quarter, against 94.72 in the corresponding period last year. The revenue climbed 10.5 percent, year-on-year, to Rs 666.4 crore.



9 / 11 Yes Bank Ltd | Private sector lender Yes Bank on Wednesday clarified that the news item on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) giving in-principle approval to the bank to hold a 20 percent stake in an asset reconstruction company (ARC) is speculative and has no bonafide reference.



10 / 11 Hindustan Zinc Ltd | The Vedanta Group firm on Wednesday said its board has announced an interim dividend of Rs 21 per share. The company said the interim dividend will be paid within stipulated timelines as prescribed under law. The record date for the purpose of payment of interim is Thursday, July 21, 2022.