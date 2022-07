1 / 10 MindTree Ltd, Tata Metaliks Ltd, Rajnandini Metal Ltd | These companies will announce their Q1 results today.



2 / 10 HCL Technologies Ltd | The IT services company on July 12 reported a 2.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 3,283 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022. Total income stood at Rs 23,464 crore during the period under review, up 17 percent against Rs 22,597 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.



3 / 10 Delta Corp Ltd | In the quarter ended June 2022, the company reported profits of Rs 57.13 crore, compared to losses of Rs 28.93 crore in the same period last year. The revenue for Q1FY23 increased significantly to Rs 250.3 crore, up from Rs 75.87 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.



4 / 10 Axis Bank Ltd | Rakesh Makhija has been reappointed as the Non- Executive (Part-time) Chairman of the bank. His tenure will be upto October 26, 2023.



5 / 10 Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd | In the quarter ended June 2022, the company posted a loss of Rs 353.9 crore, a significant increase compared to the loss of Rs 76 crore in the same quarter last year. A 1 percent increase in revenue to Rs 1,206.9 crore was recorded compared to the same period last year. The company's EBITDA loss widened to Rs 343.9 crore from Rs 103.7 crore.



6 / 10 New India Assurance Company Ltd | In a statement on Tuesday the company said General Manager Madhulika Bhaskar has been given the additional charge of Chief Marketing Officer for the next three months. Atul Sahai retired as the Chairman-CMD of the company on February 28, 2022.



7 / 10 Syngene International Ltd | The integrated research, development and manufacturing services firm, said on Tuesday it would acquire up to 26 percent equity stake in Ampyr Renewable Energy Resources Eleven, a special purpose vehicle formed by Ampyr India Asset Holdings. The transaction will cost around Rs 3.2 crore for Syngene. Through the acquisition, Syngene plans to generate and supply solar power.



8 / 10 Shilpa Medicare Ltd | Medical and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has issued a good manufacturing practice (GMP) certificate to the company for its Bengaluru Unit VI. The facility was inspected from April 18-20. The facility manufactures and tests specialized dosage forms such as Orodispersible Films and Transdermal systems.



9 / 10 Max Ventures and Industries Ltd | The company received no objection letter from Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange of India for the merger with its wholly-owned subsidiary Max Estates.