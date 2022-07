1 / 11 5paisa Capital Ltd, Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd, Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd | These companies will announce their quarterly results today.



2 / 11 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd | The company reported a net profit of Rs 9,478 crore for the April-June period, which fell short of Street estimates. The net profit declined 4.5 percent as compared with the previous quarter, as employee costs and high attrition continued to eat into its margin despite high demand.



3 / 11 Bajaj Finserv Ltd | Bajaj Allianz General Insurance reported a gross direct premium underwritten at Rs 934.34 crore in June. The total new business in June stood at Rs 1,259.15 crore.



4 / 11 Tata Motors Ltd | The automotive company has increased its prices, weighted average increase of 0.55 percent, across the product range. The move is aimed at offsetting the residual impact of an accumulated increase in input costs.



5 / 11 Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd | Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has approved the merger between HDFC and HDFC Bank.



6 / 11 Adani Enterprises Ltd |The Adani Group is planning a surprise entry into the race to acquire telecom spectrum, which will pitch it directly against Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio and telecom czar Sunil Bharti Mittal's Airtel.



7 / 11 Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd | The bank announced, on Friday that it had acquired the agri and healthcare equipment financing portfolio of De Lage Landen Financial Services India (DLL India), a subsidiary of De Lage Landen International that is owned by Rabobank. With this acquisition, Kotak will gain access to over 25,000 high-quality customers with a total standard loan outstanding of around Rs 582 crore.



8 / 11 InterGlobe Aviation Ltd |The parent company of the country's largest airline IndiGo, on July 8 said Rohini Bhatia, a non-executive, non-independent director, has resigned from the board of directors of the company. Rohini Bhatia is the wife of Rahul Bhatia, IndiGo Co-Founder, and Promoter, and had joined the board in 2019.



9 / 11 Avenue Supermarts Ltd | The parent company of the retail chain D-Mart, on Saturday, reported a sharp jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 642.89 crore for the April-June quarter. The profit jumped six times from the Rs 95.36 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago. The company’s revenue from operations almost doubled to Rs 10,038.07 crore during the quarter under review against Rs 5,183.12 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.



10 / 11 SpiceJet Ltd | The airline will give off its cargo and logistics company SpiceXpress. Banks and shareholders have given their approval and the bifurcation will be done by the first week of August.