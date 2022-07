1 / 11 Reliance Industries Ltd | Reliance Brands Ltd (RBL), the retail brand licensing arm of the RIL conglomerate, on Thursday announced a strategic partnership with global fresh food & organic coffee chain, Pret A Manger, to launch and build the brand in India.



2 / 11 Bharti Airtel Ltd | India's antitrust watchdog Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Thursday approved Google International LLC's proposal to buy a 1.28 percent stake in the telecom major. Google will invest up to $1 billion in Airtel through a mix of equity and commercial partnerships in areas like affordable smartphones, networks, and cloud.



3 / 11 Hero MotoCorp Ltd | The company said that the arbitration tribunal has ruled that Hero trademark can be used by the Hero MotoCorp for selling electric vehicles. Hero Electric had sought an injunction against Hero MotoCorp using 'Hero' trademark for its Electric Vehicles. This is an interim decision.



4 / 11 Hindustan Unilever Ltd | The FMCG major on Thursday announced that its chief executive officer and managing director Sanjiv Mehta will be appointed as the president commissioner (non-executive chairman) of Unilever's Indonesia business.



5 / 11 Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd | Capital markets regulator SEBI on Thursday slapped penalties totalling Rs 1.6 crore on seven entities, including Kotak Mahindra Trustee Company and the managing director of Kotak AMC Nilesh Shah, for flouting rules pertaining to mutual funds while investing in Essel Group companies.



6 / 11 Indian Oil Corporation Ltd | India's largest oil firm, on Thursday announced that it would invest Rs 740.2 crore in raising the capacity of its Digboi Refinery in Assam from 0.65 million tonne per annum to 1 million tonne per annum.



7 / 11 Punjab National Bank | The state-owned bank on Thursday revised the base rate by 25 basis points (bps) across tenors with effect from July 1, 2022. The base rate will be at 8.75 percent from the current 8.50 percent. The bank has hiked the MCLR for an overnight loan from 6.75 percent to 6.90 percent.



8 / 11 Lupin Ltd | The pharma company received approval from US FDA for Paliperidone Extended-Release Tablets. Paliperidone is mainly used to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder.



9 / 11 SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd | The company launched ‘Aditya Birla SBI Card’, a "highly rewarding lifestyle credit card," according to its press release, in partnership with Aditya Birla Finance Ltd (ABFL), on June 30.



10 / 11 The Phoenix Mills Ltd | GIC (Realty) Pvt Ltd arm Reco Zinnia (RZPL) will invest Rs 400 crore in three arms of mall developer - ODPL, GRLPL AND VDPL. RZPL holds 32.9 percent stake in each of Phoenix Mills subsidiaries.