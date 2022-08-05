By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Stocks to Watch: Dalal Street is expected to start the last session of the week higher tracing gains across global markets. SGX Nifty futures were 0.3 percent or 53.5 points up at 17,450.5 as of 6:56 am. Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra, Adani Enterprises, Reliance Industries, HDFC among others will be in focus today. Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade on August 5 -

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, Titan Company Ltd, Aditya Birla Fashion And Retail Ltd, Alkem Laboratories Ltd, NMDC Ltd, Petronet Lng Ltd, Emami Paper Mills Ltd, Engineers India Ltd, Honda India Power Products Ltd, I G Petrochemicals Ltd, Indigo Paints Ltd, FSN Ecommerce Ventures Ltd, Paisalo Digital Ltd, One 97 Communications Ltd, Pfizer Ltd

| These companies will report their quarterly earnings today.

Reliance Industries Ltd | Reliance Brands Ltd has signed a strategic deal with the global luxury brand Balenciaga, to bring the best of global couture to the Indian market. With this long-term franchise agreement, RBL will be Balenciaga’s sole India partner to launch the brand in the country and this partnership will be RBL’s second with the parent group Kering, which houses Balenciaga.

Adani Enterprises Ltd | The conglomerate on August 4 reported a 72.9 percent year-on-year rise in net profit at Rs 469.5 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 271.5 crore. Total revenue stood at Rs 40,844.3 crore during the period under review, up 225 percent against Rs 12,578.8 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal, on account of strong performance by integrated resources management (IRM) and airport business.

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd | Liabilities of the housing finance company will be transferred to HDFC Bank upon their merger and there is no need to pay off such dues on the very first day of the merger, the lender said on Thursday. The country’s largest private sector bank by balance sheet size is set to merge its parent mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC Ltd) with itself. HDFC Bank said it has not approved any plans to raise funds to pay towards such liabilities of HDFC Ltd.

Bharat Electronics Ltd | The state-run company announced the issuance of bonus shares to eligible shareholders on Thursday. The PSU Navratna has announced the bonus issue in a 2:1 ratio, which means investors will get two shares for every one share held by them. The bonus issue is subject to approval from shareholders of the company at the 68th annual general meeting (AGM), which is slated to be held on August 30, 2022.

Lupin Ltd | The pharmaceutical company reported a weak set of numbers for the first quarter of the financial year 2023. The pharma company announced its financial results for the April-June quarter with a consolidated net loss of Rs 89.08 crore, down from a net profit of Rs 542.46 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Britannia Industries Ltd | The food company on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 336 crore for the April-June period, a decline of 13.2 percent compared with the corresponding period a year ago. The fall in net profit thanks to contracting domestic volumes — in contrast to expectations of growth — came about despite an 8.7 percent year-on-year increase in revenue to Rs 3,701 crore.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd | India’s largest private multiport operator signed a memorandum of understanding for Joint Infrastructure Investments in Tanzania.

Axis Bank Ltd | The private lender on Thursday announced that it has mutually terminated the deal to sell its 100 percent stake in Axis Bank UK Limited to OpenPayd Holdings Ltd.

LIC Housing Finance Ltd | The government owned company reported a net profit at Rs 925.5 crore for the quarter ended June 2022. NII stood at Rs 1,645.5 crore.