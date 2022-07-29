

1 / 10 Cipla Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd, Ntpc Ltd, Ashok Leyland Ltd, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd, DLF Ltd, Exide Industries Ltd, GMR Infrastructure Ltd, Piramal Enterprises Ltd, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Andhra Paper Ltd, Dalmia Bharat Sugar And Industries Ltd, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd, Jk Paper Ltd, Mahindra Logistics Ltd, Route Mobile Ltd, Strides Pharma Science Ltd, Star Health And Allied Insurance Company Ltd, Zee Media Corporation Limited, Zydus Wellness Ltd | These companies will report their quarterly earnings today.



2 / 10 Vedanta Ltd | The billionaire Anil Agarwal-led company on Thursday reported a 4.7 percent year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 4,421 crore for the first quarter that ended on June 30, 2022. The consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 38,251 crore, up 36 percent against Rs 28,105 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal, supported by higher sales volume across businesses, commodity prices, and strategic hedging gains.



3 / 10 TVS Motor Company Ltd | The homegrown auto major on Thursday reported a 502 percent year-on-year jump in net profit at Rs 320.54 crore for the first quarter that ended on June 30, 2022. Total income stood at Rs 6,008.71 crore during the period under review, up 52.7 percent against Rs 3,934 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.



4 / 10 Punjab National Bank | The state-owned bank on Thursday reported a 70 percent decline in profit. The bank's total income fell to Rs 21,294 from Rs 22,515.



5 / 10 Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd | The drug major on Thursday reported a 108 percent year-on-year jump in net profit at Rs 1,188 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022. Total income stood at Rs 5,215 crore during the period under review, up 6 percent against Rs 4,919.4 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.



6 / 10 Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd | The food company has signed an agreement on Thursday to acquire New Delhi-based Roadcast Tech Solutions for Rs 14.98 crore, in a all-cash deal.



7 / 10 Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd | The Chennai-based bank reported a profit of Rs 97 crore for the first quarter ended June 2022, up from Rs 11.9 crore in the year ago period. NII (GU) was 25.9 percent up at Rs 580.6 crore up from Rs 461 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.



8 / 10 Oriental Hotels Ltd | The company reports a profit of Rs 11.45 crore in the quarter ended June against a loss of Rs 16.79 crore in the previous fiscal. The revenue stood at Rs 88.61 crore vs Rs 24.68 crore in the year ago period.



9 / 10 Indus Towers Ltd | Bimal Dayal resigned as the Managing Director & CEO of the company.