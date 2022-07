1 / 9 Bajaj Finserv Ltd, Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, Intellect Design Arena Ltd, Jubilant Foodworks Ltd, Dr.Lal Pathlabs Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd, Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd, Nestle India Ltd, Punjab National Bank. Payment Services Ltd, SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd, Shree Cement Ltd, Shriram Transport Finance Co.Ltd, TVS Motor Company Ltd, Vedanta Limited SBI Cards, Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd, Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd, Pnb Housing Finance Ltd, Welspun Enterprises Ltd | These companies will report their quarterly earnings today.



2 / 9 Tata Motors Ltd | The homegrown auto major on Wednesday reported a net loss of Rs 5,006.60 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022. Total income stood at Rs 71,935 during the period under review, up 8.3 percent against Rs 66,406 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.



3 / 9 Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd | In a boost to overseas oil exploration, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved an additional investment of around Rs 12,000 crore for the development of BM-SEAL-11 concession project in Brazil by Bharat PetroResources Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of BPCL.



4 / 9 SpiceJet Ltd | The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) acted on its show-cause notice to the airline on Wednesday and cut its operations to 50 percent of its current departures that were approved under the summer schedule. According to the DGCA's interim order, SpiceJet's operations have been cut for eight weeks from July 27, during which it will remain under the regulator's enhanced surveillance. The airline has to demonstrate sufficient technical support to the aviation regulator for it to be allowed to fly more than 50 percent of departures.



5 / 9 Biocon Ltd | The biotechnology major on Wednesday reported a 71.1 percent year-on-year jump in net profit at Rs 144.4 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,1395 crore during the period under review, up 21.5 percent against Rs 1,760.6 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.



6 / 9 Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd | The state-owned company has signed a $100 million contract with Honeywell, US-based engine-maker, for importing 88 engines to power Hindustan Turbo Trainer – 40 (HTT-40).



7 / 9 Exide Industries Ltd | The country's largest lead-acid battery maker on Wednesday said it will set up a lithium-ion battery cell manufacturing facility in Bengaluru, Karnataka.



8 / 9 JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd | The cement company on Wednesday reported a 15.37 percent year-on-year decline in net profit at Rs 111.2 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Revenue stood at Rs 1,654.1 crore, up 24.8 percent against Rs 1,325.6 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.