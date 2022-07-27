

1 / 10 Tata Motors Ltd, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd, Bajaj Finance Ltd, Biocon Ltd, Blue Dart Express Ltd, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd, Coromandel International Ltd, Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd, EIH Ltd, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd, Home First Finance Company India Ltd, IIFL Finance Ltd, JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd, Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd, JSW Holdings Limited, Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd, Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust, Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd, Schaeffler India Ltd, Shiva Cement Ltd, Shriram City Union Finance Ltd, SKF India Ltd | These companies will report their earning for quarter ended June 2022 today.



2 / 10 Larsen & Toubro Ltd | The engineering and construction conglomerate on July 26 reported a 45 percent year-on-year jump in net profit at Rs 1,702.07 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022. Total income stood at Rs 35,853.20 crore during the period under review, up 22.2 percent against Rs 29,335 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. International revenues during the quarter stood at Rs 13,235 crore constituting 37 percent of the total revenue.



3 / 10 Bajaj Auto Ltd | The automobile major on July 26 reported a 10.6 percent year-on-year rise in net profit at Rs 1,173 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022. Total income stood at Rs 8,005 crore during the period under review, up 8.4 percent against Rs 7,386 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.



4 / 10 Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd | The state owned company on Tuesday signed an MoU with energy renewable company Greenki ZeroC Private Ltd to jointly pursue opportunities in renewables, green hydrogen, green ammonia and other derivatives of green hydrogen.



5 / 10 Piramal Enterprises Ltd | The Ajay Piramal-led conglomerate on Tuesday said it has received licence from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to launch a non-banking finance company (NBFC).



6 / 10 United Spirits Ltd | Diageo-controlled liquor maker on Tuesday reported a 204 percent year-on-year jump in net profit at Rs 210 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022, on strong consumer demand. Its revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,169.3 crore during the period under review, up 34.3 percent against Rs 1,615 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.



7 / 10 Asian Paints Ltd | The paints company reported better-than-expected rise in quarterly net profit on Tuesday, boosted by robust demand in its domestic decorative business. The paintmaker reported a net profit of Rs 1,036 crore for the April-June period, up 80.4 percent as compared to the corresponding period a year ago.



8 / 10 Wipro Ltd | The IT major on Tuesday extended strategic partnership with Nokia. The IT company has received a five year contract from Nokia for digital transformation.



9 / 10 Tata Power Company Ltd | The electric utility company on Tuesday reported a net profit of Rs 794.6 crore for the April-June period, up from Rs 391 in the corresponding period a year ago. The company's revenue was 43.1 percent up at Rs 14,495.5 crore.

The Competition Commission of India on Tuesday approved indirect acquisition in Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd by BlackRock and Mubadala.