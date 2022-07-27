Homephotos newsmarket news

Top stocks to watch on July 27: Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Power and more

Top stocks to watch on July 27: Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Power and more

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

Stocks to Watch: Dalal Street is expected to open lower on Wednesday, tracing largely negative trends across all global markets. SGX Nifty futures were marginally up at 16,480 as of 7:30 am. Shares of Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Power among others will be in focus today. Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade on July 27 -