1 / 10 Reliance Industries Ltd, JSW Steel Ltd, Ultratech Cement Ltd, Atul Ltd, Bandhan Bank Ltd, Coforge Ltd, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd, Finolex Industries Ltd, Gokaldas Exports Ltd, Greenpanel Industries Ltd, Hdfc Asset Management Company Ltd, Hfcl Ltd, Huhtamaki India Ltd, Jtl Infra Ltd, Mahindra Cie Automotive Ltd, Meghmani Organics Ltd, Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd, Supreme Petrochem Ltd, Tinplate Company Of India Ltd, Ugro Capital Ltd, Vardhman Textiles Ltd, Wendt (India) Ltd | These companies will announce their quarterly earnings today.



2 / 10 Life Insurance Corporation of India | The government-owned insurance company has reduced its stake in Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd to 3.7 percent from 5.73 percent.



3 / 10 RBL Bank Ltd | The mid-sized private sector lender on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 201.2 crore for the first quarter ended Jun 30, 2022. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a loss of Rs 459.5 crore. The bank's gross NPA ratio and net NPA ratio improved sequentially to 4.08 percent, and deposits grew by 6 percent year-on-year to Rs 79,216 crore in June 2022.



4 / 10 CEAT Ltd | The tyre company reported a 61 percent year-on-year decline in its net profit at Rs 9 crore for the June quarter as high raw material prices impacted business. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 23 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue from operations rose to Rs 2,818 crore in Q1 of FY23 as against Rs 1,906 in Q1FY22.



5 / 10 ICICI Securities Ltd | The Mutual Fund company reported a 12 percent year-on-year decline in net profit. The profit stood at Rs 273.6 crore for the quarter ended June 2022. Profit before tax was 12 percent down at Rs 367 crore.



6 / 10 Biocon Ltd | The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) concluded a pre-approval inspection for Site 3 of the company at Hyderabad with three observations.



7 / 10 JSW Energy Ltd | The energy company reported a 179 percent year-on-year increase in net profit for the quarter ended June 2022. Revenue stood at Rs 3,115 crore, 67.5 percent growth from year-ago period.



8 / 10 Quick Heal Technologies Ltd| The software company's board approved to spend up to Rs 150 crore on share buyback.



9 / 10 NTPC Ltd | The public sector company on Thursday signed a pact with NITI Aayog to develop a net-zero emissions roadmap.