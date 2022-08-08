By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Stocks to Watch: Dalal Street is expected to start the first session of the week in red tracing losses across global markets. SGX Nifty futures were 0.3 percent or 60.5 points down at 17,363 as of 7:06 am. Shares of Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports And Special Economic Zone, State Bank of India, Reliance Industries among others will be in focus today. Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade on August 8 -

Bharti Airtel Ltd, Adani Ports And Special Economic Zone Ltd, Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd, City Union Bank Ltd, Delhivery Ltd, Torrent Power Ltd

| These companies will report their quarterly earnings today.

State Bank of India | The lender reported a 6.7 percent year-on-year fall in net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 at Rs 6068.1 crore, 6.7 percent down from Rs 6,504 crore in the year-ago period. The lender's gross and net NPAs were up at 1 percent each at Rs 1.13 lakh crore and Rs 28,257.9 crore respectively. Other income came in at Rs 2,312 crore.

Life Insurance Corporation of India | The state owned company company decreased its shareholding in Maruti Suzuki to 4.2 percent from 6.2 percent. LIC cuts its shareholding in Bharat Dynamics to 4.4 percent from 6.4 percent.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd | The private sector lender completed the integration with the GST portal which enables customers to pay instant GST directly on the GST portal. The bank has became one of the first Scheduled Private Sector Banks to be integrated.

Reliance Industries Ltd | The 45th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Members of the Company will be held at 2:00 pm on August 29 through video conferencing. The company has also fixed August 19 as the "Record Date" for the purpose of determining the members eligible to receive dividend for the financial year 2021-22.

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd | The financial services company recieved approval from Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for change in control of HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd.

NMDC Ltd | The government owned mineral producer reported a net profit at Rs 1,469.4 crore, 54 percent decline. The revenue fell by 27 percent to Rs 4,767 crore. EBITDA stood 53 percent down at Rs 2,046 crore.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd | The e-commerce company Nykaa reported a net profit of Rs 5 crore, up from Rs 3.5 crore in the tear-ago period. The company’s revenue surged 40.6 percent to Rs 1,148.4 crore. EBITDA for the quarter under review was 71 percent up at Rs 46 crore. Nykaa to acquire 100 percent stake in Iluminar Media.

One 97 Communications Ltd | Paytm reported a net loss of Rs 644.4 crore for the quarter ended June, up from a loss of Rs 380.2 crore in the corresponsidng period in previous fiscal. Revenue climbed 88.5 percent to Rs 1,679.6 crore. The company says that 28 lakh payment devices were added in the last 12 months and 9 lakh added over a period of 3 months.

Karur Vysya Bank Ltd | The bank hiked repo-linked lending rates by 50 bps to 8.45 percent.